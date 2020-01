You may be gone but make sure it looks like you're at home. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Your vacation is the perfect time for a thief to go to work. Pets are boarded and there's no threat of running into you. That's why you need to make sure your house looks lived in. Stop all regular deliveries and use automatic timers for your lights and a radio or television. Keep your blinds at their normal position and leave a car in the driveway if you can.