The Cleavers may have left their front doors unlocked without fear of repercussions, but times have changed. Doors and windows should be locked, even when you're home. Invest in pry-proof locks for your windows and deadbolts for all exterior doors. And don't forget second story windows -- they're potential targets too, especially in the back of the house.

Did You Know For a deadbolt to be truly effective, it should be at least an inch long, installed with 3-inch screws and fit securely into a strike plate that's at least a quarter of an inch thick.