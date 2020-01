Your trash, like your mail, contains information burglars can use to get to know you. So make their job next to impossible. Cut up old credit cards before throwing them away, shred all account statements and personal papers, and if you make a major purchase, like a TV or computer, don't leave the box at your curb. That's like announcing to a crook that your house should be their next stop. It's better to break the boxes down and take them to a nearby recycling facility.

