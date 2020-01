An alarm system can give you another measure of safety. Hemera/ Thinkstock

It's a good idea to have an alarm system installed if your house didn't come with one. Usually, just the fact that it looks like you have an alarm is a good deterrent. But if a brazen thief chooses to ignore the alarm and let himself in, you will know quickly you have an intruder and the ear blasting siren will likely ensure a short visit.