Nighttime is the right time for burglars to slink through your yard unnoticed, so a well-lit exterior is a wise move. All entrances should be properly lit, but especially in the back of your home. And motion detectors are good for areas you want to keep an eye on without a constant spotlight. A bonus -- they can easily be turned off during planned activities.

Did You Know The majority of burglaries actually happen during the day, when most people are at work.