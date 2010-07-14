Home, Safe Home: 10 Ways to Secure Your Home

Smoke detector, meet fresh batteries. Polka Dot/ Thinkstock

If you've ever severely burnt something you've cooked, then you probably know the piercing sound of a smoke alarm. And if you're like me, you deactivated the device and forgot to turn it back on.

Don't make that mistake again! Approximately 3,000 people die in residential fires every year, but there are easy things you can do to protect your home and family from runaway fires. Keep all of your smoke detectors in good working order. Test them once a month, and replace batteries annually. There should be at least one smoke detector on every level of your home. Keep a fire extinguisher handy in high-risk areas, like the kitchen and the garage. And above all, practice a fire escape plan as a family so everyone knows what to do in an emergency.

