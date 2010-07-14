Home, Safe Home: 10 Ways to Secure Your Home

Make it harder for robbers to break into your home at night undetected with strategic lighting. Outdoor motion detectors, flood lights and security lighting near possible points of entry, like windows and doors, can be a practical deterrent for unwanted visitors.

For an additional layer of protection, consider installing a security camera. Put up signs that indicate your home is armed with a security camera to keep potential prowlers at bay. Because your home is likelier to be broken into when you're away, set indoor lights on a timer to make it look like you're home.