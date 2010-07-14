Home & Garden
Home, Safe Home: 10 Ways to Secure Your Home

by Echo Surina
5

Strengthen Doors' Kick-in Resistance

Sure, it's stately. But is it secure?
Stockbyte/Thinkstock

Almost two-thirds of burglaries involve forced entry, which is partly due to weak door locks and mounting hardware, according to Consumer Reports.

To bolster locks, replace the strike, a metal plate mounted on the door jamb that the lock bolt slides into. For about $10, you can significantly strengthen the flimsiest of locks.

Another way to improve your door's kick-in resistance is to replace short mounting screws with 3-inch ones that reach the door's studs.

But burglars don't always break their way in. Sometimes, homeowners let them in through the front door! Installing -- and vigilantly using -- a peephole is an easy way to avoid this dangerous mistake.

