Home, Safe Home: 10 Ways to Secure Your Home

To you, it looks cozy. To a burglar, it's an advertisement of what's inside. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

You wouldn't put candy in front of a child and say "Don't eat this!" So, don't keep your blinds open and lights on at night and tempt burglars who might be scouting out your neighborhood.

Window coverings should block onlookers from seeing inside your home. If you have sheer or transparent curtains, just make sure they're paired with another kind of window treatment that protects your privacy.

Advertisement

Remember, you're concealing the things in your house as well as the people. This way, it's harder for potential intruders to learn your routine and to know exactly when your family is at home. Of course, keep high-target items like flat screen TVs and jewelry out of sight. Simple solutions like tall fencing or bushes surrounding your property can help block views of your home's interior.