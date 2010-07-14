Home, Safe Home: 10 Ways to Secure Your Home

Sure, there are things you can do to keep out prowlers, but it's also important to safeguard your home from accident-prone family and friends.

One of the most hazardous spots on a property is the swimming pool. After all, drowning is the third leading cause of accidental deaths in the United States, and half of these deaths occur in swimming pools, according to the Anesthesiology medical journal. Putting a fence around the perimeter helps keep out curious young neighbors. Boost safety by setting pool rules like no swimming alone. Also, make sure everyone in your family knows how to swim.

The garage is a potentially dangerous area, too. Sharp tools, toxic cleaners and fertilizers should be secured. It's a good idea to just keep the garage shut and off-limits when possible. Explain to your kids that it's not a play area, and suggest another place to hang out.