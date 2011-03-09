5 Cheap Ways to Brighten up a Room

If you think your rooms have become too predictable, change the pillows, candles, area rugs, wall art and throws. If you've kept your color scheme neutral, add one or two of this season's new colors in accent pieces for a little pop. Throw in a little black, too. Black is an eye-catching neutral that will revitalize your color scheme by making everything else look more vivid and alive. Don't believe us? Give it a try. Grab a black sweater or jacket and throw it on your couch. Don't the colors around it pop? Doesn't the texture of the fabric stand out more? Now put your wardrobe back where it belongs and start shopping for some black accents.

For less than $30, you can add a couple of black pillows to your cozy couch, update one of your wall art pieces with a black frame or arrange a black serving tray on your ottoman. You can find plenty of inexpensive, classic accessories in black year-round. Heck, you can even take a DIY approach and spray paint one of your existing wooden accessories black. Black is golden in room décor as long as you don't overdo it. A black wall is probably a bit much.

Advertisement