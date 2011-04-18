5 Ideas for Outdoor Kitchen Designs

The exciting thing about an outdoor kitchen is the outdoor part -- taking the steamy, smelly and hot work of preparing a meal into the open air. The garden is an inspired place to entertain, too. No more cutesy coasters. No more worrying about Uncle Joe accidentally dropping his quesadilla behind the couch cushion (and not mentioning it), or worrying about your youngest running amok with the Kool-Aid. No matter the mishap, you're a length of garden hose away from a clean slate.
These five outdoor kitchen design ideas will help you get the family out of the house and into the yard where they can be messy to their heart's content without giving you acid indigestion.
