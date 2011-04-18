5 Ideas for Outdoor Kitchen Designs

Ever dreamed of a summer bonfire with red embers burning long into the night? It doesn't have to be a pyro-fantasy. You can have a renewable blaze on your patio, one that will kindle at your least whim (and access to a gas line). Just install a fire pit in your outdoor kitchen seating area.

Think water is more soothing than fire? No problem. A fountain, pond or other water feature can give your outdoor kitchen a focal point that will keep your family away from the flat screen long enough to enjoy a few ribs and some potato salad. If your exacting standards demand more than basic elements like fire and water, how about installing that flat screen in your outdoor kitchen instead of in the game room? Just think of it as an updated drive-in movie -- without the car.

