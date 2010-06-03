5 Things You Can Do To Prevent Accidents in Your Home

Keep out of reach of your children and pets. William Mebane/Workbook Stock/ Getty Images

Accidentally ingesting a harmful, poisonous substance is a lot easier than you may think. Medication bottles look a lot alike, so clearly mark everything and keep it all out of reach of your children. If you're on several medications, you may want to get a weekly pill box to keep it all organized. Also, make sure that your child doesn't have access to any harmful solvents or cleaners -- the area under your kitchen sink is a veritable collection of deadly liquids. Teach your kids, too, what a skull and crossbones on a container means, and keep the poison control center number handy at all times.