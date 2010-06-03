5 Things You Can Do To Prevent Accidents in Your Home

While he's just trying to help by cleaning up, this has disaster written all over it. Adam Weiss/The Image Bank/ Getty Images

As a grown-up, there are plenty of dangerous tools you may use on a daily basis: kitchen knives, power tools, screwdrivers, box cutters. It's easy for a distracted adult to take off the tip of a finger while cutting an onion, or slice a hand trying to open that impossible shrink-wrapped packaging. Practice common sense safety techniques you learned as a child. Never cut something toward you, always point away. Don't carry a sharp item facing you, and just like mom says, never run with scissors. Even though you may be busy and on the run, slow down and pay attention when using a sharp object.