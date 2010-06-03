Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

5 Things You Can Do To Prevent Accidents in Your Home

by Emilie Sennebogen
3

Cut Out Sharp Objects

While he's just trying to help by cleaning up, this has disaster written all over it.
While he's just trying to help by cleaning up, this has disaster written all over it.
Adam Weiss/The Image Bank/Getty Images

As a grown-up, there are plenty of dangerous tools you may use on a daily basis: kitchen knives, power tools, screwdrivers, box cutters. It's easy for a distracted adult to take off the tip of a finger while cutting an onion, or slice a hand trying to open that impossible shrink-wrapped packaging. Practice common sense safety techniques you learned as a child. Never cut something toward you, always point away. Don't carry a sharp item facing you, and just like mom says, never run with scissors. Even though you may be busy and on the run, slow down and pay attention when using a sharp object.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

How to Fix Drywall Holes

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement