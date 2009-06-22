10 Tips for Restoring Old Furniture

Yes, you could fix it, but is it really worth the time you'd have to spend to do so? iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

You've just found the perfect end table for the right price: free. It's sitting on the curb, and all it needs is a little tender loving care. You can already see how it'll look sitting in your living room.

However, it's important to remember that a small side project can quickly turn into a time-consuming chore, depending on your restoration skills and how many free hours you have to devote to the work. The more complex the task, the longer it'll take to finish, so be sure you have enough time in your schedule -- or are willing to give up several weekends -- to finish your piece. Deep carvings can take many hours to strip and refinish. Slats and spindles are not easy to redo. If you have to remove rust, that step alone can take days of work, which is something you should keep in mind before deciding whether or not to haul that table home.