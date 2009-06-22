10 Tips for Restoring Old Furniture

It's happened to every restorer: You pull a wooden table off the curb, thinking its color will nicely match the rest of the furniture in a given room, only to discover after restoration begins that the piece is actually made from lighter-colored wood and doesn't match at all. Luckily, with a little examination, you can get an idea of the true grain's color. Find a spot that's been protected from everyday wear, such as the back of a drawer front. Taking a peek at an unworn area will give you an idea what the the finished product will look like.

Putting It Back Together Be sure to take several pictures of the original, assembled furniture and how it looks as you're taking it apart. Also label hardware and individual pieces as you remove them so you remember where they go.