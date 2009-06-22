Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

10 Tips for Restoring Old Furniture

by Emilie Sennebogen & Jill Jaracz
4

Repair

Next, repair or replace any broken parts. You may luck out and stumble across a identical leg or knob at an antique store, estate sale or on eBay, but don't count on it. In most cases, a perfect match will require custom-made parts. Additionally, unless you consider yourself pretty handy, you may need a professional's help with tougher repairs like leg replacements or almost anything relating to the structural integrity of the piece.

However, tightening screws may fix wobbly tables and chairs. Find the culprit by turning the piece over and inspecting each leg where it meets the body. If it shakes, check out the screws. If they're in good shape, tighten them down. If they're rusted out, carefully remove and replace them. Join small breaks with wood glue, and fill in small cracks with like-colored wood putty. If you plan to use stain as your finish, make sure you buy a stainable putty.

Does it need to be re-glued?

If your piece of furniture is overly rickety, it may need more than tighter screws; it may need to be completely taken apart and re-glued. But know what you're getting into. Taking apart furniture is time-consuming, and using clamps to re-glue the pieces requires a fair amount of know-how and skill.

