Bamboo Lamp

These handmade bamboo lamps are a chic way to shed some light on any room in the house. Stagger a few in a cluster and the effect is even more dramatic.
Materials:
- one sheet of 1-inch plywood
- a few sheets of reed or bamboo
- a jigsaw
- a lighting kit
- copper weather-stripping nails
- a hammer and swag
Instructions:
- Begin with a sheet of 1-inch plywood. Use a tape measure to draw two 4 x 4 squares. On both of the squares, draw another square 1 inch inside the original lines.
- Take one of the squares and cut along the lines with a jigsaw. Then drill small holes sporadically inside that second square (the second square will be the top piece. The holes will allow heat from the lightbulb to escape).
- Next, lay the sheet of bamboo on a flat surface. Place the two cut-out square pieces flush on each corner of the sheet.
- Roll the bamboo up to cover one edge of each piece of wood. Hammer the bamboo into place with a copper weather-stripping nail. Continue rolling the bamboo around the wood square, hammering nails as you go.
- When the squares are completely covered, attach the lighting kit and the swag to hang the lamp from the ceiling.