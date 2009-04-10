Disco Light

You don't need a disco ball to bring a boogie-down groove to a room with recessed lighting. CDs provide more than music at this party.
Materials:
- a crimping tool
- picture hanging wire
- wire cutters
- blank CDs (shiny on both sides)
- a drill
- a large drill bit.
Tip: If you can't find blank CDs, glue two old ones together, with the bottoms facing out.
Instructions:
- First, turn off the power to the lighting units. Unscrew and take down the metal siding, i.e., the baffle, around the light fixture. It's not necessary to take down the entire light fixture, just the metal border. Repeat on all the light fixtures to be decorated.
- Drill four holes into the baffle. Drill same-sized holes into four CDs. The holes should be drilled close to the edges of the CDs, so they will hang properly. Each fixture will consist of eight CDs. The other four will hang by the hole in the middle of the CD.
- Cut an 8-inch piece of wire. Slip the wire through a CD with a drilled hole and crimp the wire. Take a CD that hasn't been drilled and slip the wire through the center hole in the CD. Thread the other end of the wire through one of the holes you drilled in the baffle.
- Determine the length of the wire and crimp it inside the metal siding. Don't hang the CDs too low, especially if the ceiling is low. Trim any excess wire and re-hang the baffles. Turn on the lights and boogie down.