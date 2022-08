If your backsplash is just painted wall, then you are ahead of the game and can skip this step. But if you already have tile, vinyl, or another material then you’ll need to pry it off before you can put anything new in its place. A Dremel tool can make it easier to get the first few tiles loose, but expect to chip out most of them with a hammer and chisel. And if your tiles are attached directly to the drywall, then be prepared to replace the drywall as well.

