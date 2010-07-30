Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

by Home Made Simple
1

Let the Sun Shine in

Whatever amount of natural light you have coming into your room, it's important to make the most of it if you want to illuminate the space. Consider these ideas for enhancing the natural light in your room:

  • Use sheer window treatments instead of heavy, dark-colored drapes. Not only will sheer window treatments allow more natural light into the room, they also will bring a brighter color into the room.
  • Mount tastefully placed mirrors on walls where they will reflect color and natural light and make the room feel more spacious. Consider different shapes like ovals and use mirrors with bright, decorative frames that will add even more light and color to the room. You can even give a mirror a custom "antiqued" look to match your décor and still reflect natural light.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

How to Fix Drywall Holes

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement