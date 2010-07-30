6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

Use sheer window treatments instead of heavy, dark-colored drapes. Not only will sheer window treatments allow more natural light into the room, they also will bring a brighter color into the room.

Mount tastefully placed mirrors on walls where they will reflect color and natural light and make the room feel more spacious. Consider different shapes like ovals and use mirrors with bright, decorative frames that will add even more light and color to the room. You can even give a mirror a custom "antiqued" look to match your décor and still reflect natural light.