6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

2
Brighten with White
Even if you prefer not to make white the dominant color, you can still incorporate it to add brightness to a dark room. Make white a common theme with these ideas:
- Use white shelves, bookcases and picture frames.
- Paint molding or door frames white.
- Use white accent lamps with fluorescent bulbs that produce softer, more natural light than incandescent bulbs.
- Display white ceramic pieces or decorative dishware on shelves or in a china cabinet.
- Use white tablecloths or placemats in your kitchen or dining room.
- Use white (or off-white) seat cushions for chairs.