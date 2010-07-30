6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

Even if you prefer not to make white the dominant color, you can still incorporate it to add brightness to a dark room. Make white a common theme with these ideas:

Use white shelves, bookcases and picture frames.

Paint molding or door frames white.

Use white accent lamps with fluorescent bulbs that produce softer, more natural light than incandescent bulbs.

Display white ceramic pieces or decorative dishware on shelves or in a china cabinet.

Use white tablecloths or placemats in your kitchen or dining room.

Use white (or off-white) seat cushions for chairs.