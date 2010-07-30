Home & Garden
6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

by Home Made Simple
2

Brighten with White

Even if you prefer not to make white the dominant color, you can still incorporate it to add brightness to a dark room. Make white a common theme with these ideas:

  • Use white shelves, bookcases and picture frames.
  • Paint molding or door frames white.
  • Use white accent lamps with fluorescent bulbs that produce softer, more natural light than incandescent bulbs.
  • Display white ceramic pieces or decorative dishware on shelves or in a china cabinet.
  • Use white tablecloths or placemats in your kitchen or dining room.
  • Use white (or off-white) seat cushions for chairs.

