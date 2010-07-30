Home & Garden
6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

by Home Made Simple
3

Illuminate Your Accents

The way you accent and decorate a space can have a profound impact on how light or dark it feels. Incorporate these decorating strategies into your space to lighten it up:

  • Add a few key bursts of color with rugs, pillows, bedding or artwork. Choose accents with vibrant colors that are full of energy like yellow and bright orange.
  • Add light and color to your space by filling glasses or jars with colored water and placing them on a windowsill. Vary the water levels for visual interest and choose colors to complement your décor. Remember to refresh or change the water frequently and clean the glasses with dish liquid.
  • Glass beads or marbles can also reflect light beautifully. Experiment with a solid color or layer different colors inside jars.
  • Mount a small lamp on the wall above a favorite piece of artwork (like an art gallery) to illuminate it and add subtle light.
  • Add a tabletop serenity fountain with lighting or a small aquarium that will incorporate both light and a water element into the room.
  • Replace dark lampshades with lighter or brighter colors.
  • Place a rich gold or reflective silver serving tray or bowl on a table to bring warmth into the room.
  • Use polished metal or mirrored switch plates to reflect light and add sparkle.

