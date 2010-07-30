6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

Add a few key bursts of color with rugs, pillows, bedding or artwork. Choose accents with vibrant colors that are full of energy like yellow and bright orange.

Add light and color to your space by filling glasses or jars with colored water and placing them on a windowsill. Vary the water levels for visual interest and choose colors to complement your décor. Remember to refresh or change the water frequently and clean the glasses with dish liquid.

Glass beads or marbles can also reflect light beautifully. Experiment with a solid color or layer different colors inside jars.

Mount a small lamp on the wall above a favorite piece of artwork (like an art gallery) to illuminate it and add subtle light.

Add a tabletop serenity fountain with lighting or a small aquarium that will incorporate both light and a water element into the room.

Replace dark lampshades with lighter or brighter colors.

Place a rich gold or reflective silver serving tray or bowl on a table to bring warmth into the room.