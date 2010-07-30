6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

4
Control Chaotic Arrangements
Cramped and cluttered rooms always feel darker, so minimize clutter on surfaces and walls to create order and a sense of a lighter, more open space. Use these ideas to open up and lighten your space:
- Utilize your out-of-the-way storage spaces to help keep surfaces, bright, clean and open. Use benches and ottomans that open for storage for larger items and decorative trays or containers to keep items like magazines, keys and remotes from cluttering tables and countertops.
- Avoid cluttering your walls with clusters of art. Keep in mind that one large piece of art on the wall will make the room appear lighter and more spacious than several smaller pieces.
- Resist the temptation of adding too much furniture in a room, which can make it feel smaller and darker. Furniture in lighter shades also will brighten up a room.