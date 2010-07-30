6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

Utilize your out-of-the-way storage spaces to help keep surfaces, bright, clean and open. Use benches and ottomans that open for storage for larger items and decorative trays or containers to keep items like magazines, keys and remotes from cluttering tables and countertops.

Avoid cluttering your walls with clusters of art. Keep in mind that one large piece of art on the wall will make the room appear lighter and more spacious than several smaller pieces.