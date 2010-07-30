6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

Blow up the balloon and tie off. Place it in your mixing bowl for stability. With clean hands, gently rub a small amount of cooking oil on the balloon, then cover with cheesecloth.

Hold the embroidery hoop over the base of the balloon, then carefully push the hoop halfway down the balloon to serve as the base of the sconce.

Spray the balloon liberally with spray starch. Pull the excess cheesecloth taut and fold over the embroidery hoop to cover it. Use your scissors to trim off any excess cloth.

Wait 2 hours for the piece to air dry, or use a hair dryer on a low setting to save time. Begin cutting your tissue paper into wide strips.

Once dry, use your paintbrush to apply the decoupage glue in a thin layer all over the balloon. Apply the strips of tissue paper, overlapping the pieces to achieve a textured look. Coat the entire piece in a final layer of decoupage glue.