6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

5
Paper-Mâché Sconces
To add a bold, handcrafted light piece to your wall, try creating customized light sconces with a simple paper-mâché technique.
MATERIALS
- Balloons
- Medium-size mixing bowl
- Cooking oil
- Cheesecloth
- Embroidery hoop
- Spray starch
- Scissors
- Decoupage glue
- Tissue paper, in color of your choice
- Medium-size paintbrush
- Hot glue gun
- Wall mounting hardware
- Hair dryer (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Blow up the balloon and tie off. Place it in your mixing bowl for stability. With clean hands, gently rub a small amount of cooking oil on the balloon, then cover with cheesecloth.
- Hold the embroidery hoop over the base of the balloon, then carefully push the hoop halfway down the balloon to serve as the base of the sconce.
- Spray the balloon liberally with spray starch. Pull the excess cheesecloth taut and fold over the embroidery hoop to cover it. Use your scissors to trim off any excess cloth.
- Wait 2 hours for the piece to air dry, or use a hair dryer on a low setting to save time. Begin cutting your tissue paper into wide strips.
- Once dry, use your paintbrush to apply the decoupage glue in a thin layer all over the balloon. Apply the strips of tissue paper, overlapping the pieces to achieve a textured look. Coat the entire piece in a final layer of decoupage glue.
- When the glue has dried, pop the balloon and carefully pull it out of the sconce. Use your wall mounting hardware to fasten it to your wall over a battery-operated LED light.