6 Tips to Energize the Light in Your Home

6
Revamp Mirrors
Transform a simple mirror into an antique-style work of art with these simple instructions.
MATERIALS
- 1 new mirror
- Non-toxic metal remover
- Brush
- Scraping tool
- Stencils
- Antique mirror patina solution
INSTRUCTIONS
- Remove protective metal from the new mirror with non-toxic metal remover. Brush on the metal remover and let sit for 20 minutes. You will see the metal releasing from the mirror.
- Scrape off the metal and clean the mirror thoroughly with soap and water.
- Once the mirror is cleaned and dried, secure your desired stencils on the mirror and apply the patina solution.
- The patina will react to the exposed glass and age it for beautiful antiqued look. The longer the patina stays on the surface the darker the result.
Welcome the joys of sunshine into your home with fun and easy decorative touches that will lighten up even the darkest room.
Advertisement