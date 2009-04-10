Fabric and Beaded Lampshades

Remove the self-adhesive wrapping from the self adhesive shave. Place the wrapping onto your fabric.

Using a pencil draw an outline of the wrapping but leave about 1/2 inch between the wrapping and the outline you are drawing. Be sure to follow the line of your wrapping but leave about one inch of space as you need extra fabric for a hem.

Cut out the fabric outline you've created.

Lay the fabric onto the lampshade. Make sure it's flat. Be sure to leave yourself some room at the bottom and top.

When you are done wrapping, cut the excess material, fold it over and glue it.

Cut the excess material on the top and bottom, fold it into the lamp shade and glue it.

Take your beads and attach them around the shade using your glue gun.