Fortuny Lamp

Make a wire frame for the top of the lamp by hammering a "U" nail into the center of a scrap piece of wood. Slide a heavy gauge wire under the "U" nail and bend the wire at a 90 degree angle against the "U" nail every 8 inches so that an 8 inch square frame is created from the wire.

Cut the wire with wire cutters and tape the ends together to form the square frame.

Using Vogue Patterns for Living Pattern #2056, cut four triangular shaped pieces of silk or sheer fabric.

Stitch the four pieces together using a French seam to encase the raw edges of the seam allowances. Since light will be shining through the fabric, this will eliminate seeing raveling edges. First, with wrong sides together, stitch the lamp sections together at the sides using 1/4 inch seams. Trim the seam allowance close to the stitching. Turn the lampshade to the wrong side. Crease along the seam and press. Stitch 1/4 inch seams encasing the raw edges. Turn the lampshade right side out. Crease the shade along each seam and press.

Insert the 8 inch square lamp frame into the top of the lampshade, aligning the corners of the frame with the seams. Fold the upper edge of the lampshade over the frame to the inside of the lamp. Hand sew the folded edge in place.

For the lampshade hanger, cut the 1/8 inch cord in half. Fold each piece of cord in half and insert the folded edge through the opening in the ring. Thread the ends of the cord through the loop and check that they are extended evenly. Draw the cord taut around the ring. Pin the ends of the cords to each upper corner on the outside of the lampshade. Adjust the cords so that the lampshade hangs straight. Knot each end of the cord and tack securely in place. Trim any excess at the ends of the cords.