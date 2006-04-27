How to Hang Wallpaper

Putting up a wall covering is something you can master within a very short period of time. The materials and techniques are simply repeated all the way around the room. After the first strip is up, you'll be amazed at how fast the job goes.

The first task is to select the right wall covering for your room; then you need to buy the right amount of it. Here are details on the many kinds of coverings, followed by a guide to estimating your quantity needs.

Estimating Wall-Covering Quantity Needs

Smart do-it-yourselfers calculate precisely how much wall covering material is needed, then buy it all at once.

Wall coverings are sold in rolls that are 15 to 54 inches wide. Regardless of the width, a single roll contains about 36 square feet; with trimming and waste, figure on getting only about 30 square feet of coverage per roll.

To calculate how many rolls you'll need for a given room, find its perimeter by measuring the length of each wall and adding all four measurements together. For example, in a 9 X 12-foot room, the perimeter equals 42 feet (9 + 9 + 12 + 12). Next measure the room's height