How to Reupholster a Couch

Here are some reasons you might want to reupholster your couch:

You'll save the money you would have spent on new furniture or professional reupholstering.

You can decide exactly what you want your couch to look like.

You can salvage furniture that's antique or has sentimental value.

When you choose your fabric, make sure:

It's upholstery-quality

It's stain-resistant

It's not too stiff (suede and leather are difficult to work with)

Its colors and pattern match the furniture and décor of the room.

You will need the following tools:

Needle-nose pliers

Springs

Foam padding

Sewing machine

Iron

Staple gun and staples

Reupholstering is tricky and may require another set of hands. It's a good idea to enlist a friend's help when undertaking this project.

Here's what to do:

Examine the old fabric. Note how the fabric is sewn and attached to the couch, especially in the corners. Take notes and measurements so you know how much fabric you'll need. Remove the old fabric. Check the couch's foundation, springs and padding. Fix or replace the springs or the foam if necessary. Ascertain whether it's possible and worthwhile to reupholster the couch. Remove all the staples with the needle-nose pliers. Purchase new fabric, based on your notes and measurements. Cut the fabric slightly bigger than the dimensions you measured. Iron the fabric. Staple the fabric to the couch. Start with the base, back and sides. Stretch the fabric so it's neat and has no creases. Sew covers for the couch cushions. You can use zippers or buttons as closures.

If you take your time and work methodically and efficiently, you will be pleased with the results. However, if you're using problematic material or the couch is an odd shape, you may have to call a professional upholsterer to do the job.