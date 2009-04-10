Lantern Candle Sconce

Sometimes on Surprise by Design, an entire project is developed by finding a series of purchases that work together. That is exactly what this project is all about. Using a series of found objects, Robert created a candle sconce that will warm up any interior.
Materials:
- a large decorative hook
- a multiple matted frame with removable glass
- a small glass lantern with handle.
Instructions:
- First, determine where to hang the lantern.
- Mount the hook on the wall. Robert selected a white metal hook to blend in with the room. He mounted it on a block of white painted wood to project the hook farther from the wall.
- Once the hook is up, remove the glass from the frame. Hot glue the multiple mattes and the frame together so it doesn't move.
- Thread the hook through the mattes in the frame and mount the frame on the wall with two nails or screws.
- Hang the lantern from the hook and light the candle. Repeat the steps for as many sconces as you wish to make.