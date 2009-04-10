Lantern Candle Sconce

First, determine where to hang the lantern.

Mount the hook on the wall. Robert selected a white metal hook to blend in with the room. He mounted it on a block of white painted wood to project the hook farther from the wall.

Once the hook is up, remove the glass from the frame. Hot glue the multiple mattes and the frame together so it doesn't move.

Thread the hook through the mattes in the frame and mount the frame on the wall with two nails or screws.