Top 10 Lighting Tips

Make sure your lighting design illuminates surfaces, not spaces.

Installing only five fluorescent under-cabinet lights is a chance ... you won't be happy.

Recessed lighting should disappear — the purpose is not to notice it.

If possible, lighting a mirror from both sides is the best option.

Do not let a furniture plan dictate general lighting in a room.

Be creative. Ask if you can swap glass around. Don't settle for what's on display! There may be many other options.

If there's a skylight involved, light for an evening in December, not June.

If you are building a new house, don't leave lighting until last! There are so many wonderful options that may not be possible if not planned in advance.

Don't let a price tag put you off; there are lots of affordable good quality choices. Just ask!