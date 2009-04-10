Top 10 Lighting Tips

Michael Eberle, a lighting designer featured in Discovery Home Channel's Houselift, has these tips about lighting:
- Make sure your lighting design illuminates surfaces, not spaces.
- Installing only five fluorescent under-cabinet lights is a chance ... you won't be happy.
- Recessed lighting should disappear — the purpose is not to notice it.
- If possible, lighting a mirror from both sides is the best option.
- Do not let a furniture plan dictate general lighting in a room.
- Be creative. Ask if you can swap glass around. Don't settle for what's on display! There may be many other options.
- If there's a skylight involved, light for an evening in December, not June.
- If you are building a new house, don't leave lighting until last! There are so many wonderful options that may not be possible if not planned in advance.
- Don't let a price tag put you off; there are lots of affordable good quality choices. Just ask!
- Less is more. Overhang is a common error. Don't forget to use dimmers.