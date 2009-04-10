Home & Garden
Mesh Lampshades

These mesh lampshades will give your home a modern twist.
iStockphoto.com/Thinkstock

Materials:

  • metal craft mesh
  • scissors or tin snips
  • fine wire
  • needle-nose pliers
  • lampshades,
  • a ruler
  • a marker

Instructions:

  1. Choose a lamp or chandelier to make new shades for.
  2. Strip the shade, leaving just the frame that attaches to the fixture.
  3. Determine how long and what shape the shade will be. A cylinder is easiest, but you can try a cone if you first trace the shade before stripping it.
  4. Roll out the mesh and mark the cut line using scissors or shears. Cut the mesh.
  5. Wrap the top edge of the mesh over the top of the frame. Secure it by "stitching" the fine wire through the mesh and around the top of the frame.
  6. Continue stitching the seam down the side of the lampshade.
  7. Smooth the mesh shade or bend and wrinkle it, depending on the desired look.

