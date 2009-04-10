Mesh Lampshades

Choose a lamp or chandelier to make new shades for.

Strip the shade, leaving just the frame that attaches to the fixture.

Determine how long and what shape the shade will be. A cylinder is easiest, but you can try a cone if you first trace the shade before stripping it.

Roll out the mesh and mark the cut line using scissors or shears. Cut the mesh.

Wrap the top edge of the mesh over the top of the frame. Secure it by "stitching" the fine wire through the mesh and around the top of the frame.

Continue stitching the seam down the side of the lampshade.