Mesh Lampshades

Materials:
- metal craft mesh
- scissors or tin snips
- fine wire
- needle-nose pliers
- lampshades,
- a ruler
- a marker
Instructions:
- Choose a lamp or chandelier to make new shades for.
- Strip the shade, leaving just the frame that attaches to the fixture.
- Determine how long and what shape the shade will be. A cylinder is easiest, but you can try a cone if you first trace the shade before stripping it.
- Roll out the mesh and mark the cut line using scissors or shears. Cut the mesh.
- Wrap the top edge of the mesh over the top of the frame. Secure it by "stitching" the fine wire through the mesh and around the top of the frame.
- Continue stitching the seam down the side of the lampshade.
- Smooth the mesh shade or bend and wrinkle it, depending on the desired look.