Mirrored Chandelier

The two diamond-shaped pieces were made out of 1/2-inch round steel hammered bar stock that were prewelded (same material as the coffee table base was made of, but that was 3/4-inch).

Both the upper and lower diamonds were hung with 1/8-inch aircraft cable. The upper diamond had 4 turnbuckles at all 4 corners. This makes leveling the diamond very easy.

The four 1/8-inch cables that supported the larger diamond were bridled to a single point using a large quick link. That quick link was then secured to a 6-inch-long eyebolt, which was screwed into 1 of the ceiling joists.

The height of the ceiling at the eyebolt position was approximately 18 feet high. The lowest mirror position was approximately 7 to 7 1/2 feet above the floor. The larger diamond hung down about 4 feet from the eyescrew.

The mirrors are cut out of scrap pieces of 1/8-inch-thick mirror, which you can purchase at a local glass shop. The mirrors were double sided by applying mirror mastic to the back side of 1 mirror and gluing it to the back side of the same side mirror. A small 1/2-inch silver U channel was then mitered and put around the perimeter of each mirror.