Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

Mood Lighting

Get spunky with this hot pink lamp.
Get spunky with this hot pink lamp.
Hemera/Thinkstock

Feathered Lampshades

Feathered Lampshades

Materials:

  • 3 small square lampshades
  • craft wire
  • pins
  • feather boas
  • beaded trim
  • scissors

Instructions:

  1. Poke 4 holes on two of the opposing sides of shade. Do this to all 3 lamp shades.
  2. Wire together all 3 shades, one shade on top of the other.
  3. Pin a boa around the circumference of the top shade. Continue to pin and wrap boas around all 3 shades, until fully covered with feathers.
  4. Pin beaded trim in strips down the length of shade from top to bottom.
  5. Drape remaining beading along bottom of lampshade, chandelier style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

How to Fix Drywall Holes

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement