Mood Lighting

Feathered Lampshades
Materials:
- 3 small square lampshades
- craft wire
- pins
- feather boas
- beaded trim
- scissors
Instructions:
- Poke 4 holes on two of the opposing sides of shade. Do this to all 3 lamp shades.
- Wire together all 3 shades, one shade on top of the other.
- Pin a boa around the circumference of the top shade. Continue to pin and wrap boas around all 3 shades, until fully covered with feathers.
- Pin beaded trim in strips down the length of shade from top to bottom.
- Drape remaining beading along bottom of lampshade, chandelier style.