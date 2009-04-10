Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

Mood Lighting

Mood Lighting: Chandelier

Materials:

  • 24-inch foam or oasis ring
  • 8 votive candles
  • moss
  • florist wire
  • plastic vine
  • plastic grapes
  • moss pins
  • sticky tac

Instructions:

  1. Start with a 24-inch foam ring (oasis or floral foam will work too).
  2. Place 8 votives around the foam ring and trace the bottom circle.
  3. Remove the votive and carve out a few centimeters of the foam where the votives were placed.
  4. Next, cover the remainder of the foam ring with green moss. Keep the moss attached to the foam ring by wrapping wire tightly around the moss and the ring. (remember to leave the holes for the votives uncovered)
  5. Once the moss is in place wrap long plastic vine around the ring and keep in place with moss pins.
  6. Decorate using a variety of plastic grapes and attach using moss pins.
  7. Finally, place sticky tack on the bottom of each votive and secure them into the carved out holes.
  8. Hang the chandeliers buy attaching three long wires to the sides of the wreath, for added decoration, string pasta down each wire.
  9. Pull the three wires together at the top and hang outside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

How to Fix Drywall Holes

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement