Mood Lighting

Poke a hole with a pencil into the oasis ball, about and 1 1/2 inches to 2 inches deep.

Soak the foam ball in water for a while.

Cut the Gerbera daisies, leaving just about 1 1/2 inches to 2 inches of the stem.

Remove the foam ball from the water and insert the gerbera daisies throughout the ball until it is fully covered, except for the bottom.