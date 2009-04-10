Home & Garden
Mood Lighting

Mood Lighting: Gerbera Ball Candle Holder

Materials:

  • 25 Gerbera daisies
  • 6-inch oasis foam ball (Available at a flower supplies company)
  • taper candle
  • pencil
  • water

Instructions:

  1. Poke a hole with a pencil into the oasis ball, about and 1 1/2 inches to 2 inches deep.
  2. Soak the foam ball in water for a while.
  3. Cut the Gerbera daisies, leaving just about 1 1/2 inches to 2 inches of the stem.
  4. Remove the foam ball from the water and insert the gerbera daisies throughout the ball until it is fully covered, except for the bottom.
  5. Insert candle into the hole you made with the pencil.

