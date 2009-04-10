Mood Lighting: Gerbera Ball Candle Holder
Materials:
- 25 Gerbera daisies
- 6-inch oasis foam ball (Available at a flower supplies company)
- taper candle
- pencil
- water
Instructions:
- Poke a hole with a pencil into the oasis ball, about and 1 1/2 inches to 2 inches deep.
- Soak the foam ball in water for a while.
- Cut the Gerbera daisies, leaving just about 1 1/2 inches to 2 inches of the stem.
- Remove the foam ball from the water and insert the gerbera daisies throughout the ball until it is fully covered, except for the bottom.
- Insert candle into the hole you made with the pencil.