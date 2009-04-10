Pear Lamps

Materials:
- garden urn
- ruler
- wire brush
- latex primer
- latex paint in the color of your choice
- threaded pipe rod
- washers in various sizes
- pliers
- 3/4" PVC pipe
- socket and plug separated into its various components
- lighting harp
- hacksaw
- floral foam and dried moss (available at most floral supply stores)
- styrofoam pears (available at some craft and hobby stores)
Instructions:
- Clean the urn with a wire brush and prime it with latex primer.
- Paint the urn with latex paint in a color that matches your décor.
- Cut the threaded pipe rod to the appropriate size needed.
- Place a nut about two inches up on the rod followed by a washer then insert the rod into the existing hole of the urn.
- To secure the rod, add another washer and nut where the rod sticks out the bottom of the urn.
- Insert the cord, threading the free end through the bottom of the urn, leaving excess wire and the plug end exposed.
- To conceal the pipe rod use three-quarter inch PVC piping that has been cut to size and painted the same color as the urn.
- Start putting on the wiring components. Building upwards,the sequence would be: decorative washer, the harp support, socket holder, the socket, and the top cap.
- To decorate your lamp add some floral foam to the bottom of the urn by cutting the bricks into smaller, circular pieces and hot gluing them into the base.
- To decorate the floral foam hot glue some dried moss on top.
- The last hardware component to add to the lamp is the harp. It snaps right into place and the lampshade attaches on top.
- Add a decorative element by cutting some Styrofoam fruit in half and hot gluing it to the front of the lampshade. Add some script to give the lampshade another added detail.