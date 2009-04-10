Pipe Lights

This industrial-looking project provides great lighting along a buffet or dining table. Use antique light bulbs with interesting filaments to illuminate the pipes with a warm, flickering light.
For this project you'll need threaded pipe cut to length (no threads on top), flanges, machine screws, locknuts, sockets, a lamp cord, a plug, metallic spray and gaff tape. This is not a project for beginners. You should have a good working knowledge of wiring lamps.
Instructions:
- First spray-paint all the parts, including the lamp sockets, screws and nuts, in a metallic finish. The finish should match the threaded pipe.
- Once dry, wire one of the sockets. Thread the wire through the pipe and attach the socket. Next, thread the flange as a base. Continue to the next lamp, wiring each together in parallel. Use electrical tape where wires should be spliced.
- Once all the pipes have been wired and the sockets are attached to the pipes and flanges, attach the nuts and screws through the flange to create a base. Tighten.
- Add a plug to the end of the series of lamps.
- Screw in antique light bulbs (available at many hardware stores).