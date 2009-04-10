Pipe Lights

Using pipelights will give your home an industrial vibe. Hemera/ Thinkstock

This industrial-looking project provides great lighting along a buffet or dining table. Use antique light bulbs with interesting filaments to illuminate the pipes with a warm, flickering light.

For this project you'll need threaded pipe cut to length (no threads on top), flanges, machine screws, locknuts, sockets, a lamp cord, a plug, metallic spray and gaff tape. This is not a project for beginners. You should have a good working knowledge of wiring lamps.

Advertisement

Instructions: