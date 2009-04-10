Plexiglas® Light Sconce

Cut a small circular piece out of plywood 4" diameter. This will be the mounting bracket.

Attach your light fixture to your plywood base.

Take your Plexiglas® and cut it into a circle. Any diameter will work. The Surprise by Design crew used a measurement of 17".

Drill a hole in the middle of the Plexiglas® where you will mount the disk to the light.

With your fluorescent light cover, repeat step 4 with the same measurements.

Lay your fluorescent light cover bumpy side down.

Spray a small amount of spray glue onto the fluorescent light cover and lay your gel down making sure that all the surfaces are clean. At this point, more than one gel can be applied. Just be sure to use a small amount of spray glue in-between layers.

Spray a little glue down and lay your Plexiglas® disk over the gels. Make sure the fluorescent light cover and the Plexiglas® are aligned.

Trim off excess gel around the disk.

Affix your disk to the lamp using the hole.