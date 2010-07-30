7 Steps for Rejuvenating Wood

Using a simple distressing technique on mismatched wood furniture will help you create a cohesive unit.

Just choose the pieces you'd like to re-do and paint all of them in a matching shade. Allow the paint to dry then use a sturdy metal object such as a chain, to create bumps and nicks in certain areas. Use sand paper to remove paint around the edges.

Finish up your updated furniture by applying varnish, which you will quickly wipe off with a cloth.

Restoring the wood in your home to its former glory or creating an updated look is a great way to make an old home feel new, without losing its charm. And these projects are surprisingly easy and fun to do!