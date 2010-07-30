3 Steps for Revamping Lackluster Furniture

Redesign a focal point with a fresh coat of paint. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

We're all familiar with the old idiom, "One man's trash is another man's treasure." Well, that same wisdom applies to home décor. Seemingly outdated furniture is a fantastic low-price solution for your interior design needs. We'll show you how, with a little cleaning and paint, this "trash" will become the "treasure" of your home.

When most people look at a dirty, old piece of furniture, they see something ready for the garbage, when perhaps they should begin to see the possibilities. You can actually find furnishings and odds and ends that can become artistic canvases for as little as a dollar.