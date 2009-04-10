Sand Candles

First, find a sandbox. If you don't have one, dig a hole about 5 inches deep and 12 inches wide. Line it with plastic and fill it with sand.

Next, use a double boiler to heat the wax. (The water boils in the bottom pot, melting the wax in the top pot.) Read the directions on the wax package to find the wax's melting temperature. Avoid overheating the wax because it will take longer to solidify.

When the wax is melted, wear hot mits and carry it carefully to the sandbox.

Make a mold in the sand with a bowl. Press the bowl into the sand about 5 to 6 inches deep.

Pour colored sand designs into the mold and make indentions for the wax to fill. Be creative. Pour the hot wax into the finished mold.

Place the wick by tying one end around a ruler and the other to a washer. The washer will allow the wick to float to the bottom of the hot wax. The ruler will support the wick over the mold by resting on the rim of the sand.

Wait a good three hours before taking the candle out of the mold. Feel the candle to test for firmness. If it is a little bit soft on top, it may not be solid all the way through.