Shadowbox with Light

Take a cheap, square or rectangular mirror and glue it on to a piece of wood that is the same shape as the mirror, only larger (at least 5 inches on each side extra).

Measure out 4 pieces of wood to frame the wood base with the mirror on it. Make them about 5-10 inches wide depending on how deep you would like your shadow box to be.

Take the bottom piece of the frame and drill 2 large holes 2 inches apart with a wholesaw to place lights in.

Attach all the frame pieces with glue, then reinforce them with a staple gun.

Iron on edge-banding to smooth off the rough edges. Sand off any extra edge-banding.

Attach the frame to the wood base with the mirror using glue, then reinforcing with a staple gun.

Stain it.

Fill the two large holes on the bottom part of the frame with small lights to illuminate your shadow box.