Shrub Light

This sight-specific installation is all about fun and improvisation. Make it anything you want it to be. First, find your structure — a natural twig, branch, tree or other plant form. The triple ball-shaped shrub Rebecca used was reminiscent of an antique gas streetlight.

Next, wind about 100 to 200 strand lights onto the frame. Wind the lights as densely as possible. Use floral tape or craft wire to hold the wires in place throughout the limbs.

Next, find a location for the fixture. To create a party chandelier, hang it over a table on a covered patio. Hang a swag hook on the ceiling with a toggle bolt. Use rope to tie off one end of the shrub. Use an extension cord as a wire and hang it over the swag hook with the rope.