What is a Tuscan style kitchen?

Tuscany is a region in central Italy and much of it is along the Mediterranean coastline. The interior of Tuscany is known for its lush, green rolling hills and countryside. In short, it's one of the more beautiful places you'll see on this planet. And while the area is gorgeous, the homes in the villages of Tuscany are unpretentious and relaxed, not flashy and extravagant.

Tile rooftops, stucco walls and earth tones are all hallmarks of Tuscan design. Archways in Tuscany are generally rounded, keeping with the Mediterranean influence. But arches aren't just for doorways -- they can also be used in other décor elements, like a rounded arch over the stove to cleverly hide the vent.

Materials commonly found in these kitchens are terracotta, wrought iron, ceramic, glass, and, of course, travertine. Tile floors are more true to the style than wood, but stone can be a nice substitute for truly rustic Italian. Boldly colored tile backsplashes are another hallmark of a Tuscan kitchen, as are exposed wood beams and kitchen islands.