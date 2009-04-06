Top 10 Wallcovering Tips

6
Dado
This is the lower portion of a wall when treated differently from the surface above. Traditionally, the dado included a baseboard, a middle shaft of sorts and a cap molding. Often paneled or ornamented, it was also known as a low wainscot.
