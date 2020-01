Veneer is a thin sheet of finishing wood that is applied to a coarser, less expensive material. Veneering often allows you to have a fine wood surface without incurring the cost of a solid piece of expensive wood. A thin layer of artificial veneer, laminate is often used on countertops and cabinetry. However, it also works great as a wall surface! Many new laminate styles, including metals, photographic images and wood grains, translate nicely as wallcoverings.