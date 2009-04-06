Top 10 Wallcovering Tips

1
Lincrusta
This embossed wallpaper has a relief pattern throughout, which can usually be painted. Lincrusta is often used as a dado application on a half-and-half wall or as a border at the ceiling line of a painted or papered wall.
