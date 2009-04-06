Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Wallcovering

Top 10 Wallcovering Tips

1

Lincrusta

This embossed wallpaper has a relief pattern throughout, which can usually be painted. Lincrusta is often used as a dado application on a half-and-half wall or as a border at the ceiling line of a painted or papered wall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Texture Walls

Not Your Grandmother's Wallpaper: The Return of Wallpaper

Angel Mirror

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement