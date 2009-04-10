Design a Wallpaper Border

Apply tinted glaze to Design-a-Border wallpaper with a paintbrush.

While wet, create a pattern by pulling the combing tool through the glaze in a wave design. Some of the glaze will be removed.

Pull the combing tool in a wave motion over the original wave in the opposite direction. Let dry.

Apply Duo embellishing adhesive to a rubber stamp and stamp designs over the paper. The adhesive will dry clear, but tacky.

Brush pigment powder over the stamped adhesive designs.

Add gold or silver leaf to the adhesive. Burnish with a sponge to remove excess leafing. The excess can be reused.

Draw swirls with a Krylon leafing pen.

Peel away the backing of the paper and apply the border to the wall.

Variations can be inspired by many objects in nature such as this design using leaves.