Design a Wallpaper Border

Materials:
- design-a-border wallpaper
- combing tool
- tinted glaze
- duo embellishing adhesive
- gold or silver leaf
- rubber stamps
- pigment powder
- Krylon leafing pen
- paintbrush
- sponge
Instructions:
- Apply tinted glaze to Design-a-Border wallpaper with a paintbrush.
- While wet, create a pattern by pulling the combing tool through the glaze in a wave design. Some of the glaze will be removed.
- Pull the combing tool in a wave motion over the original wave in the opposite direction. Let dry.
- Apply Duo embellishing adhesive to a rubber stamp and stamp designs over the paper. The adhesive will dry clear, but tacky.
- Brush pigment powder over the stamped adhesive designs.
- Add gold or silver leaf to the adhesive. Burnish with a sponge to remove excess leafing. The excess can be reused.
- Draw swirls with a Krylon leafing pen.
- Peel away the backing of the paper and apply the border to the wall.
- Variations can be inspired by many objects in nature such as this design using leaves.
- Try involving the kids in the design by using their handprints in a border.